Energy Department to buy oil for reserve and to help industry

The Energy Department moved to buy up to a million barrels of crude oil from U.S. producers to store in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to help the industry struggling with a supply glut and weak demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The agency said Wednesday afternoon it was soliciting the oil from small and medium-sized producers that have to submit bids by May 27.

Lawmakers from oil states have been pushing for the administration to take advantage of current low oil prices to fill the national stockpile while helping oil companies running out of storage for their surplus.

Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., has introduced legislation to approve $3 billion for federal oil purchases, a measure opposed by most Democrats who view it as a handout to an industry facing problems that predate the coronavirus pandemic.

