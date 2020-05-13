Corporations pushing climate action return to Hill for virtual visit

Last May, when handshakes were still hearty, representatives from more than 75 companies arrived on Capitol Hill to call for federal climate action, including a tax on carbon.

The group, organized by the sustainable investment and climate advocacy group Ceres, is back this year. Sort of.

“I particularly am excited to be able to have Hill meetings not wearing shoes,” said Brad Figel, vice president of public affairs at candymaker Mars Inc.

Emissaries like Figel from more than 330 companies will log in, sign on and unmute their computers and telephones Wednesday as part of a campaign to pressure Congress to tackle climate change, shift to a low-carbon economy and prepare for the baked-in systemic shocks of a steadily warming planet.