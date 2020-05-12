What Sen. Harry Truman could teach today’s Capitol Hill Republicans

In early 1941, as America launched a massive military buildup in preparation for World War II, a backbench Missouri senator named Harry Truman became shocked by the corporate profiteering in the building of military bases.

Beginning his investigations at Fort Leonard Wood in his home state, Truman drove an estimated 10,000 miles across the country to document the waste, the incompetence and the bill padding that came with cost-plus contracts. As Truman explained, “Huge fixed fees were offered by the government in much the same way as Santa Claus passes out gifts at a church Christmas party.”

Truman’s solution was to successfully propose a special Senate investigative committee. The Truman committee sparked predictable alarm at the White House and the War Department.

As David McCullough writes in his Pulitzer Prize-winning Truman biography, “A single nettlesome senator could mean unending problems and bad publicity. … Constant congressional probing could well delay or deter the whole program.”

The president was Franklin D. Roosevelt, at the height of his powers after being inaugurated for an unprecedented third term. But Truman, a fellow Democrat, was undeterred, believing that patriotism in a wartime era mattered more than party loyalty.