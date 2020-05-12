Lawmakers want GAO study of State Department’s repatriation efforts during pandemic

As the State Department winds down a massive logistical effort to repatriate tens of thousands of Americans left stranded in dozens of countries because of the coronavirus pandemic, Democratic and Republican congressional overseers have called on Congress’ internal watchdog to conduct a comprehensive audit of the airlift.

House Foreign Affairs Chairman Eliot L. Engel, D-N.Y., and committee ranking member Michael McCaul, R-Texas, on Monday sent a joint letter to the Government Accountability Office outlining a long list of items they want the watchdog to examine in its audit, which has already begun, of the State Department’s repatriation campaign. The duo said it was essential that State and Congress quickly be able to understand what worked and didn't work as there may be need for future repatriation efforts caused by pandemics or other global crises.

“While large-scale repatriation efforts associated with COVID-19 are moving towards a conclusion, new challenges may emerge in the future either in connection with COVID-19 or other similar global crises,” Engel and McCaul wrote in a Monday letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. “It is critical that the department continue to prepare for such scenarios, using lessons it learned in the earliest days of this global repatriation effort … to ensure that future repatriations can be carried out swiftly and smoothly.”

Since the end of January, the State Department has helped fly roughly 80,000 Americans spread across 130 countries on about 850 flights back to the United States, according to the department.

Engel and McCaul have asked Pompeo to provide them with a breakdown of which repatriation flights were chartered with Foggy Bottom funds and which were so-called “commercial rescue” flights, that is buying tickets on commercial flights or charters, and the names of the carriers that provided the flights. The lawmakers also asked for an explanation of what future conditions would be needed for the State Department to ask the U.S. military to use its Civil Reserve Air Fleet to assist in global repatriation efforts.