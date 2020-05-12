Latest coronavirus relief bill looks to boost congressional tech capabilities

Perhaps the video conferencing glitches have taken a toll, because House Democrats want to bolster the technological capability of Congress in the next coronavirus relief package.

The latest legislative iteration crafted to pull the country out of an economic crater caused by the coronavirus — clocking in at more than $3 trillion — proposes to inject the legislative branch with $5 million to support enhanced remote-working demands.

This would provide more satellite phones, mobile Wi-Fi hotspots and updated satellite bandwidth technologies to address increasing district office workloads during the pandemic. The money would also help fund the newly formed Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis.

That panel is led by Majority Whip James E. Clyburn of South Carolina and Minority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana.

Republican leaders have been critical of the committee, calling it an additional, unnecessary oversight entity over the $2 trillion in relief money approved by Congress and one they say will use the opportunity to target President Donald Trump.