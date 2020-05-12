Closed to the public, the Capitol still ‘feels majestic’

Spring is normally the time of year when the Capitol Visitor Center is swarming with international tourists, restless kids and history teachers leading field trips. Now the public needs a different way in.

Though its doors are closed during the coronavirus pandemic, the CVC wants to recreate, virtually, the feeling you get walking into the Rotunda for the first time. But can administrators capture the awe of standing under “The Apotheosis of Washington” with a video tour?

They’re certainly going to try. “Visually we want to evoke that feeling visitors have the first time they walk in the Capitol,” said videographer Marcey Frutchey during a recent Zoom Q&A.

Frutchey made sure the new video tour includes sweeping shots of the spots tourists tend to gawk at, including the neoclassical fresco painted by Constantino Brumidi in 1865.

But “how do you convey the feeling of walking through the Rotunda with only words?” CVC tour guide Emily Boisvert asked herself. “It feels majestic.” Boisvert wrote the script for the video, while Frutchey worked from home to splice together footage she already had. The project came together over a few weeks, said Frutchey.