White House pledges to help states fulfill coronavirus testing needs

The White House on Monday said the administration would “fully supply” states with swabs and other components for coronavirus testing during May, and unveiled details on the allocation of $11 billion in testing funds for state governments.

Testing supplies such as swabs and chemical reagents have been in shortage since the pandemic began, although signs indicate the supply chain is slowly rebounding. But the country is still testing around 2 million people per week, far below what most public health experts say is needed to safely relax economic restrictions in a country of nearly 330 million.

The $11 billion in funds, which Congress provided in the most recent coronavirus aid package, will be allotted based on each state’s population and number of COVID-19 cases.

Hard-hit states like New York and New Jersey would receive the most — $500 million, according to a map shown at a White House briefing — while sparsely populated states like Wyoming would receive between $49 million and $99 million.

Senior administration officials said the White House was directly sending states any supplies needed for specimen collection to meet their testing goals for May, while also connecting state governments directly with manufacturers for other supplies needed to process specimens in the lab.