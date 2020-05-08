Oversight panel to miss deadline set by coronavirus aid package

Four members of a still-leaderless panel appointed by congressional leaders to oversee $500 billion in federally backed loans to distressed industries said they’d miss their first reporting deadline under the March coronavirus relief package.

The law creating the commission requires monthly reports beginning 30 days after the first use of the Treasury and Federal Reserve loan authorities under the $2 trillion measure.

“Although we will not issue a report today, we are working to fulfill our responsibilities, even in the absence of a staff, a budget, and a chairperson, and intend to publish one soon,” the four panel members said in a joint statement Friday.

Since the Fed announced its new Treasury-backed lending programs April 9, one of the oversight panel’s members, Rep. French Hill, R-Ark., wrote in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette this week that the deadline could be as early as this weekend. However, since there have been no reports yet that any of the new lending facilities have made a loan, it could be argued that a report won’t be due until 30 days after the first loan occurs, Hill said in an interview with CQ Roll Call.