Campus Notebook: Keeping an eye on Capitol drinking, porn, theft and arrests

Drunk driving coverup

An Architect of the Capitol employee, who was arrested for drunk driving and imprisoned for a month, fraudulently used medical leave to cover their missed time at work, an inspector general report found.

The employee, who was not named in the report, was involved in a car accident and served time from Aug. 10 to Sep. 10 in 2019 for driving under the influence of alcohol. On Aug. 30, the employee submitted a doctor’s note to management at the Architect of the Capitol, which said they had been under doctor’s care — incapacitated and unable to work — since Aug. 12.

“During an interview, the AOC employee admitted to their incarceration from August 10 to September 10, 2019, and submitting the Doctor’s note and a certification of health care provider to cover their absences from work,” the report said.

The investigation is closed and management action is pending.

Drinking on the job

An Architect of the Capitol employee has admitted to being under the influence of alcohol at work.