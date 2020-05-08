AOC is playing ‘Animal Crossing,’ and people think it’s worse than golf

When it comes to downtime, Congress isn’t allowed to have any — at least not when it involves things like “dodo codes.” The internet had a meltdown Thursday when Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez spent her evening connecting with fans on the uber-popular video game “Animal Crossing: New Horizons.”

“This is what u have time to do during a PANDEMIC where your district is ground zero for deaths?!” wrote one rage-tweeter.

Others pointed out that it was after 6 p.m. and even lawmakers need to kick back, cut loose and drop in on strangers enjoying an adorable video game full of roly-poly little avatars.