‘Shark tank’ competition for new virus tests draws strong interest

A rapid contest aimed at accelerating new testing technologies for COVID-19 prompted the start of more than 1,000 applications in just eight days as of noon Wednesday, with 79 applications completed.

National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins said he was “delighted and somewhat astounded” at the volume since the initiative was announced April 29.

“In 27 years at NIH, I have honestly never seen anything move this quickly,” he told the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee Thursday.

“The expert review team already in place has identified 20 of these completed applications that are ready to move into that first phase of intense scrutiny and the game is on,” he continued. “And it's going to be a wild ride.”

Chairman Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., and Missouri Republican Roy Blunt championed a provision in the most recent coronavirus aid package to create a “shark tank” style competition accelerating promising new testing technologies.