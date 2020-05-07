House trio pushing support for auto industry in future relief bill

A bipartisan trio of lawmakers from two auto manufacturing states is floating the idea of including aid for the industry in future coronavirus spending bills.

A draft letter asking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., to support that goal is being circulated on Capitol Hill by Reps. Fred Upton, R-Mich., Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., and Marcy Kaptur, D-Ohio.

The lawmakers — who hope to send the letter Friday — argue the industry, which they say employs roughly 10 million American workers and drives more than $953 billion into the economy, needs federal help if the overall U.S. economy is to recover.

“The projected economic fallout for the industry is grave,” they wrote, saying sales are projected to drop as much as 30 percent for the year, from more than 17 million cars sold in 2019.