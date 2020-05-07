House legal fight for grand jury materials lands at Supreme Court

The Trump administration asked the Supreme Court on Thursday to step into the legal fight over the House Judiciary Committee’s request to see the grand jury materials from former special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s probe of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Without an intervention from the justices, the Justice Department would have to turn over the materials on Monday under a court order from the federal appeals court in Washington, the Justice Department wrote in an application to the Supreme Court.

The Judiciary Committee has not opposed an administrative stay of seven days from Monday while the Supreme Court considers the request, the DOJ told the justices. The Justice Department plans later to file an appeal of the decision from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

The Justice Department wrote that if the Supreme Court does not pause the order while the government appeals the D.C. Circuit ruling, it will “force the government to turn over the grand-jury materials — thereby lifting their secrecy and rendering this dispute largely academic.”

A three-judge panel of the D.C. Circuit found, in a 2-1 ruling on March 10, that the House’s impeachment of President Donald Trump counted as a “judicial proceeding,” which qualifies the committee for an exemption to rules that typically keep grand jury information secret.