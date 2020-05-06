Dear FCC, please don’t mess with our GPS, military tells senators

Senators and Pentagon officials on Wednesday criticized the Federal Communications Commission for giving a small satellite company permission to build a new fifth-generation wireless network, arguing that the decision is likely to hurt GPS systems and military readiness.

Sen. James M. Inhofe, R-Okla., the Senate Armed Services chairman, said the FCC’s decision to approve the network license would “place at risk the GPS signals that enable our national and economic security for the benefit of one company and its investors.”

A licensing request by the company, Ligado Networks LLC, was approved by the FCC on April 19, a Sunday, leading Inhofe to accuse the agency of trying to operate in secrecy.

“[The FCC] waited until the whole world was distracted by COVID-19,” Inhofe said, “and when everyone was looking the other way, unannounced to the public, in total secrecy on a weekend, passed the most controversial licensing bill in the history of the FCC.”

Inhofe said his characterizing of the FCC’s decision was based on widespread opposition by the Pentagon, other federal agencies, and numerous private sector industries that worry the GPS system could be disrupted by Ligado's satellite technology.