Better Medicare Alliance Releases New Report Highlighting Medicare Advantage’s Response to COVID-19

“Spotlight on Innovation: The Response to COVID-19” salutes health care heroes and shows how Medicare Advantage plans, providers, and community partners solve problems and deliver care to millions of beneficiaries in these uncertain times.

Better Medicare Alliance (BMA), the leading research and advocacy organization supporting Medicare Advantage has released its new report entitled “Spotlight on Innovation: The Response to COVID-19."

The report profiles 18 BMA Ally organizations to offer a first-of-its-kind look at the Medicare Advantage community’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, shining a light on success stories happening across the country. Together, its stories explain how Medicare Advantage’s flexible benefit design and value-based care empowered plans and providers to react quickly in the face of crisis.

“The coronavirus pandemic has acutely impacted the Medicare population – threatening seniors and those with disabilities. Amid the loss and loneliness of this outbreak, however, there is also encouraging news to be found,” said Allyson Y. Schwartz, President and CEO of the Better Medicare Alliance.

Schwartz continued, “This collection of 18 stories only scratches the surface of the myriad ways our Ally organizations are bringing healing and help to those in need. Better Medicare Alliance salutes the first responders, health care workers, and community partners who are on the frontlines of this pandemic – bringing care to those with a COVID-19 diagnosis, as well as those with other illnesses and the many who face social isolation, food insecurity, and other needs during this time. We are committed to amplifying innovative efforts that are working to bring Medicare Advantage beneficiaries safely through this difficult season.”