Rep. Mark DeSaulnier was released from the hospital this weekend after a month-and-a-half-long stay due to pneumonia complications from a rib fracture the California Democrat sustained after falling during a run, his sons announced Monday.

“He’s eager to get back to California, but he’ll continue his recovery in Washington, D.C., until his doctors determine it’s safe to fly,” Tristan and Tucker DeSaulnier said in a statement, thanking everyone who has reached out with thoughts and prayers for their father.

DeSaulnier entered the hospital on March 13 and a week later he was in critical condition. He remained in intensive care for several weeks until he was moved out of that unit on April 13.

Now, three weeks after moving out of intensive care, DeSaulnier has been released from the hospital.

“We are also eternally grateful to the doctors, nurses, and hospital staff who helped save our dad’s life,” Tristan and Tucker DeSaulnier said.