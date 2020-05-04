Carnival plans Aug. 1 cruise launches as lawmakers investigate

Three days after a House committee announced it would investigate the company's handling of the coronavirus outbreak, Carnival Cruise Line announced Monday that it plans to resume North American service Aug. 1.

Carnival Corp., the world's largest cruise line company, said it would launch eight ships — three from Miami, two from Port Canaveral, Fla., and three from Galveston, Texas, — as of Aug. 1 as part of its Carnival Cruise Line, which is one of nine brands that are part of the Carnival Corp. Carnival Cruise Line ships other than the eight cruises departing from those locations will be canceled through Aug. 31, the company said.

"We are committed to supporting all public health efforts to manage the COVID-19 situation," the company said in a press release. "We are taking a measured approach, focusing our return to service on a select number of homeports where we have more significant operations that are easily accessible by car for the majority of our guests."

The decision to return to service Aug. 1 came just three days after Democrats on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee said they were launching an investigation into the company's safety practices.

In a letter describing cruise ships as "a fertile breeding ground for infectious diseases," House Transportation and Infrastructure Chairman Peter A. DeFazio, D-Ore., and House Subcommittee on Coast Guard and Maritime Transportation Chairman Sean Patrick Maloney, D-N.Y., asked for correspondence related to the outbreak.