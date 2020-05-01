Congress punished rural TV viewers, and we will pay the price during the pandemic

Like most Americans, I am weathering the coronavirus pandemic at home as I do my part to flatten the curve and give overworked health care providers and the hundreds of thousands of COVID-19 patients in the U.S. a better chance at beating the disease. For us newly minted shut-ins, TV has become even more of a lifeline as we seek out news on the virus … and a respite from it.

Even in this internet-connected world, broadcast television still plays a vital role. While most Americans in most places can receive broadcast programming simply by hooking up an antenna, our nation is a vast place with terrain that varies from prairie-flat to alpine-steep. Anyone who has traveled in the beautiful state of Montana, for example, knows this. While the state’s landscape, with its amazing mountains and vast distances, make it beautiful, that terrain can also pose vexing problems for a broadcast TV signal.

In the best conditions, a TV signal runs out of gas after about 60 miles. Throw in a couple of mountains, and the distance dwindles, leaving a lot of people in rural states with no ability to receive a TV signal over the air. Because these locations are remote, cable systems are not available. Traditionally, these homes have been served by means of a satellite receiver that imports a network signal from some distance away. These “distant signals” provide vital network programming.

For thousands of rural Americans, that lifeline may soon be cut off, leaving their households blind, right at the time we need to see what is going on.

I am a Virginian, and I know the difficulties caused by terrain. The mountainous district I represented in Congress for nearly 30 years, and where I live today, challenges a broadcast signal. I have a rural mindset, and in an effort to ensure that all rural Americans — whether they lived in the Appalachians or the Rockies, the Great Plains or the Tidewater wetlands — could get television, I authored a law that allowed everyone to receive network TV programming, over the air where possible and via satellite where necessary.