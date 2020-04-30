The husband of Rep. Jahana Hayes has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the congresswoman.

The Democrat’s husband, a first responder in Waterbury, Connecticut, tested positive, though “at this time he seems to be healthy and asymptomatic,” she said in a statement.

Though Hayes said she tested negative for the coronavirus, “out of an abundance of caution” she and her family will be quarantining at home for 14 days, in keeping with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“I will continue working remotely, talking with constituents and community leaders, and communicating daily with colleagues as we work on the next relief package to combat the health and economic crisis that our country is in,” she said.

Hayes said her husband’s diagnosis highlights the particular danger facing frontline workers such as grocery store employees and first responders, and is calling for more workplace protections, higher wages and more benefits. Milford Hayes is a police detective.