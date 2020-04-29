Pelosi names seven Democrats to new coronavirus subcommittee

Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced her choices for the newly created Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis Wednesday, which is intended to monitor federal coronavirus expenditures.

“We must be sure that the money we put forth goes to those who need it most, in a way that addresses disparities in access to health care and credit,” Pelosi said in a Dear Colleague letter Wednesday. “We also owe it to the American people to prevent waste, fraud and abuse and to protect against price-gouging and profiteering.”

Pelosi’s picks include Financial Services Chairwoman Maxine Waters of California, Oversight and Reform Chairwoman Carolyn B. Maloney, Small Business Chairwoman Nydia M. Velázquez, both of of New York, along with Maryland’s Jamie Raskin, who chairs Oversight Committee’s subcommittee on civil rights and civil liberties, and New Jersey’s Andy Kim, who leads the Economic Growth, Tax and Capital Access subcommittee under the Small Business panel. Illinois’ Bill Foster, who heads the Investigations and Oversight subcommittee of the Science, Space and Technology Committee, will also serve.

Pelosi touted Foster as both a scientist and a small business owner and Kim’s previous national security positions as relevant to their work on the committee during a press conference announcing her picks.

Majority Whip James E. Clyburn of South Carolina had previously been announced as chairman of the subcommittee.