Boeing to lay off thousands; forgoing federal aid for now

Boeing said it will cut its workforce by 10 percent and reduce its 787 Dreamliner production in an effort to stem its bleeding in an industry laid low by the coronavirus pandemic.

In a conference call with investors early Wednesday, Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun said it would take two or three years for travel demand to recover to 2019 levels and that the company would make deeper cuts, possibly around 15 percent, in the commercial airplanes and services portions of its company. The company employs about 160,000 people.

The company also plans to reduce the output of its wide-body 787 Dreamliner from 14 per month to 10 per month this year and seven each month by 2022. He said there’s less demand for the aircraft because of the steep decline in international travel.

“We will be a smaller company for a while,” he said.

His comments to investors came after the company posted a $641 million loss in the first quarter.