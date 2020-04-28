Trump adds ‘sanctuary cities’ restrictions to aid package demands

President Donald Trump on Tuesday injected the divisive politics of immigration into negotiations over the next round of coronavirus relief.

Trump used separate White House news conferences to raise a new hurdle for any additional federal assistance to states and local governments, suggesting he would prohibit aid to so-called sanctuary cities.

The president told reporters that he would push for "adjustments" to the distribution of future aid to states and local governments to avoid rewarding sanctuary cities, which refuse to cooperate with federal authorities to enforce immigration laws.

States, counties and cities, which won $150 billion in direct coronavirus relief last month, have been clamoring for additional aid to make up for the revenue losses they have suffered during the economic shutdown. Governors have suggested as much as $500 billion more may be needed for state governments alone.

Trump said he was willing to consider additional state and local aid, but only with conditions.