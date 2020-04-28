Democrats cite overcrowding as park reopenings are planned

Democrats on the House Natural Resources Committee asked Interior Secretary David Bernhardt how his department was responding to alleged overcrowding at national parks and public land sites during the COVID-19 pandemic, as the department prepares to reopen the entire system.

In a letter Monday from National Parks, Forest and Public Lands Chairwoman Deb Haaland, D-N.M., and 11 other committee Democrats, the lawmakers cited “numerous reports of overcrowding and high visitation at national parks and public land sites during the pandemic that prevented visitors and employees from maintaining social distancing.”

The lawmakers also said that “the administration has continued to encourage public lands visits without implementing clear protocols to ensure the health and safety of visitors and employees.”

About 260 of the 416 units in the National Park Service system remain open, according to an Interior spokesperson, who also noted that every park has modified operations to meet Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

“The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners continues to be our highest priority,” the Interior spokesperson said. “Every operational change made at a national park or on our public lands during this pandemic has been led by federal, state and local public health officials.”