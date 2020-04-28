Chamber urges common federal, state, local reopening guideline

Leaders of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce issued a call to federal, state and local leaders on Tuesday to devise common guidelines to facilitate a safe and smooth reopening of the economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Neil Bradley, executive vice president of the chamber, said in a call with reporters that such a “best practices” approach to reopening would work better than a regulation-based approach that saddled companies operating across state boundaries with a variety of requirements on issues such as distancing in restaurants or customer entry checks in retail stores.

“Businesses want to do this right,” Bradley said. “They absolutely want to figure out how they can bring their employees and customers back safely. But a regulatory approach, even of a temporary nature, that is more rules-based and less flexible to the differences that exist in each workplace just won’t allow them to do that.”

Mark Wilson, president of the Florida Chamber of Commerce, said that local chambers will work with state and local governments to drive home the same message.

“We know as we all follow the data, especially the health data, we know that the right way to do this is to have a common framework from the White House to the governors, from the governors to the mayors,” Wilson said.