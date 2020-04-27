Library of Congress wants you to be the next Kanye (or Dr. Dre)

The project is still under development but is expected to be fully launched sometime this summer. For now, users can cook up future Billboard chart-toppers by playing around on the test site.

Megastar producers such as Kanye West and Dr. Dre have used sampling to make classic rap songs and hit records and are probably the most famous masters of the practice.

But sampling, which involves splicing together audio from other songs or recordings, is almost as old as rap itself. In 1973, a Bronx DJ named Kool Herc would play funk records and use his turntables during a song’s breakbeat to continuously loop the sound, since that was the part kids wanted to break-dance to.

The art form arguably reached its pinnacle with the Beastie Boys’ 1989 album “Paul’s Boutique,” which contained more than 100 samples at a cost of about $250,000, according to a sound engineer who worked on the album.

Rampant sampling would come to an end after 1991, when rapper Biz Markie was sued for using an unauthorized recording of the song “Alone Again (Naturally).” The judge in that landmark case ruled that musicians wishing to sample another artist’s song have to get it cleared from the original artist beforehand, or else it constitutes copyright infringement. After the decision, sampling became prohibitively expensive for many.