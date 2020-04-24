What happens here, (doesn’t) stay here
Las Vegas representatives react to Mayor Goodman’s remarks
Posted April 24, 2020 at 7:30am
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman appeared on CNN Wednesday and her remarks to Anderson Cooper were not well received by two House members from Nevada.
Watch Democratic Reps. Susie Lee and Dina Titus react to the interview.
“I was shocked to hear that come out of the mayor’s mouth. I find it her own type of insanity,” Lee said in an interview with CQ Roll Call on Thursday.