Raul Ruiz talks distance legislating and volunteering in the field

Trained in emergency medicine, Rep. Raul Ruiz has a unique perspective on the coronavirus.

“I feel like I have extra knowledge and experience that I need to make known not only to my colleagues but to my constituents,” the California Democrat said in response to an inquiry on whether being a physician makes him feel like he bears more responsibility than his colleagues.

Watch as Ruiz answers questions about voting off Capitol grounds and whether he’d jump back into the field to help with the pandemic.

