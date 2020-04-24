Federal agencies warn about untested COVID-19 drugs Trump touts

The Food and Drug Administration warned Friday against the risk of irregular heart rhythms from the use of anti-malaria drugs President Donald Trump touted, a day after he made controversial comments — which scientists quickly rebuked — incorrectly suggesting that disinfectant injected into patients or light could kill COVID-19.

The president has repeatedly hyped the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine as a possible COVID-19 treatment despite no conclusive evidence that the drug is successful for this purpose. Recent preliminary studies found little evidence that it should be used to treat the coronavirus and indicated it could be connected to a higher death rate.

The FDA issued the warning against using hydroxychloroquine and a related drug, chloroquine, for other than for their intended purposes, which are primarily to treat malaria and, in some cases, lupus and arthritis.

The drugs can have severe side effects including heart rhythm problems and even death, the FDA warned. Those risks could be mitigated when used in a hospital or clinical trial under close medical supervision, officials said.