Will they or won’t they (allow remote voting in Congress)?

Most lawmakers have continued working remotely from their districts and leadership has been grappling with the question of whether to change House rules to allow members to vote remotely, or by proxy, for the first time in history.

They nearly scheduled a vote on such a rules change this week, but then punted the conversation down the road in order to facilitate bipartisan collaboration on the future of remote voting.

Congressional reporter Katherine Tully-McManus breaks down the continuing saga of proxy voting in the House.