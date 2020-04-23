Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib got choked up on the House floor giving an emotional tribute to Skylar Herbert, a 5-year-old girl from Detroit who died from complications of coronavirus on Sunday.

“Skylar loved dressing up and performing, and she loved and adored being in kindergarten,” Tlaib said. “Her death should be a wake-up call, that we must act in urgency.”

The remarks came during the House debate on a $483 billion coronavirus relief measure Thursday.