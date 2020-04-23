Sen. Elizabeth Warren loses brother to COVID-19
‘He was charming and funny, a natural leader,’ she says
Elizabeth Warren’s brother has died of COVID-19, she announced Thursday on Twitter.
Donald Reed Herring, oldest brother of the Democratic senator and former 2020 presidential candidate, died Tuesday evening in Oklahoma, weeks after testing positive for the new coronavirus, she said.
“I’m grateful to the nurses and other front-line staff who took care of my brother, but it is hard to know that there was no family to hold his hand,” Warren told the Boston Globe. “And now there’s no funeral for those of us who loved him to hold each other close.”
Herring, 86, was an Air Force veteran, dedicating his career to the military, including a handful of years “on and off” in Vietnam.
“He was charming and funny, a natural leader,” she wrote.
Warren is among a few lawmakers in the Senate personally affected by the coronavirus. Republican Rand Paul of Kentucky tested positive himself, but was recently cleared to reemerge from isolation. And Amy Klobuchar’s husband, John Besser, battled COVID-19 last month.
“I love my husband so very much and not being able to be there at the hospital by his side is one of the hardest things about this disease,” the senator from Minnesota said in a statement at the time. Besser has since recovered.