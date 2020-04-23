At the Races: COVIDed we stand

Welcome to At the Races! Each week we’ll bring you news and analysis from the CQ Roll Call team that will keep you informed about the 2020 election. Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? They can subscribe here.

Perhaps it was inevitable that deeply divided Americans, including candidates for Congress, would view a deadly pandemic through the prism of their political leanings. That crevasse has been on display in recent days with demonstrations urging governors to reopen businesses as the nation’s unemployment rate and deaths from COVID-19 have continued to mount. Some candidates and lawmakers have joined the debate, though it does not always cut specifically along Democratic-Republican lines.

Democratic Senate hopeful Jon Ossoff in Georgia blasted the state’s GOP Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday for allowing nail salons, bowling alleys and tattoo parlors to open their doors, saying Kemp “risks accelerating the outbreak.” Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who is running for a separate seat from the same state, gave Kemp props, though even President Donald Trump said Wednesday the governor was moving too quickly. Rep. Doug Collins, a Republican who is Loeffler’s chief competition in an all-party special election this November, lashed out at Kemp on Fox News on Thursday for muddling his message and lacking leadership

“Reopen” protests, however small, have cropped up in pivotal Senate battlegrounds such as Colorado, Montana, Michigan and North Carolina, fueled at least in part by Trump allies and prominent GOP donors. It’s still too early in the election cycle and in the coronavirus pandemic to know how such fights may influence voters in November, but a majority of Americans — 80 percent — say they favor strict shelter-in-place measures, according to a new poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation.

The issue has made its way to House races too. Michigan Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin criticized her potential GOP opponent, Mike Detmer, for snapping selfies with people protesting stay-at-home orders from Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “I guess the protesters were attempting to make a statement. It certainly didn’t represent Michigan in a positive light,” Slotkin said in an email. Whitmer said Thursday on CNN that she was looking at relaxing the state’s orders “in the coming days.”