Warning: Data danger ahead

When it comes to mobile apps like the increasingly popular TikTok, it’s all fun and games until a foreign adversary uses them to collect personal data.

New legislation introduced Tuesday by Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., would require app stores and developers to include a warning before users download certain apps, spelling out who owns the company that developed the app and under which country’s laws the company is organized.

The warning would pop up as a separate dialogue box from the app’s normal terms and conditions. It would require users to either acknowledge the information before proceeding or decline to move forward with the download.

Banks, a member of the House Armed Services Subcommittee on Intelligence, Emerging Threats and Capabilities, introduced the measure as a stand-alone bill, but he said attaching it to the annual defense policy bill could be one way to get it passed into law.

“With the [defense authorization bill] coming up, that’s certainly one vehicle that we’re exploring, to potentially offer the bill as an amendment,” he said.