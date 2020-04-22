Opposite sides of the aisle … agreeing?

In comments on the floor and in a press conference this week, two lawmakers from opposite ends of the political spectrum seemed to agree on at least one thing: Congress should be in session to handle the coronavirus pandemic.

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made her comments while participating on an online discussion that included the Congressional Progressive Caucus.

A few days later, Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah made his criticisms from the Senate floor after the chamber had passed a $483.4 billion economic relief measure.

The House and Senate are tentatively scheduled to return on May 4.