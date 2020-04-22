House moves toward establishing select panel to oversee coronavirus response

The House on Wednesday took another step toward establishing a select panel to oversee the coronavirus response as the Rules Committee voted along party lines to send to the floor a rule for consideration of a resolution to formally establish the panel.

The 7-4 vote came after Democratic leaders pivoted earlier in the day to take a proxy voting proposal off the Rules Committee’s agenda.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced April 2 her intent to create the select subcommittee, to be chaired by Majority Whip James E. Clyburn, but the full House must vote on a resolution to establish it. That will come Thursday.

The subcommittee would focus on oversight of funding approved by Congress for the coronavirus crisis and examining how and where it is spent. It would fall within the Oversight and Reform Committee's umbrella.

