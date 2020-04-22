COVID-19 spread in jails could increase death toll, ACLU warns

The American Civil Liberties Union concludes in a new report that COVID-19 could spread rapidly in U.S. jails, leading to higher death tolls than the models touted by the Trump administration expect.

The activist group's report is based on an earlier model, which it created with researchers from Washington State University, the University of Pennsylvania and the University of Tennessee. It found that reductions in arrests and speedier releases of prisoners would reduce COVID-19 deaths in Allegheny County, Pa.

Predictions that model the U.S. spread of COVID-19 based on its transmissions in other countries could dramatically underestimate the virus’ toll because of the large population in the U.S. confined to jails and prisons, the authors say.

In the new report, the ACLU expanded the earlier study to include 1,242 jurisdictions with jail populations of at least 100 people. Those jurisdictions altogether cover about 90 percent of the U.S. population.

Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said last month he expected 100,000 to 200,000 Americans to die of COVID-19. More recently, President Trump has said it will be in the range of 50,000 to 60,000 people. The administration has relied on a model created by the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation. Those models trust the spread of COVID-19 in the U.S. will mimic transmissions in other countries despite variations in political responses to the pandemic.