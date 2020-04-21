Trump vows to bolster oil industry, but it isn’t asking for help

President Donald Trump said he had directed his administration to find money to support the U.S. oil industry a day after the market price for a barrel of the key domestic petroleum product closed below zero.

The president offered no specific actions the administration might take, as industry experts and its largest lobbying group said the government should not try to interfere in the global market.

“We will never let the great U.S. Oil & Gas Industry down,” Trump tweeted. “I have instructed the Secretary of Energy and Secretary of the Treasury to formulate a plan which will make funds available so that these very important companies and jobs will be secured long into the future!”

While it wasn't immediately clear what relief Trump was seeking for oil companies, he had called Monday night for the purchase of 75 million barrels of crude oil to fill the federal oil stockpile, the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The Department of Energy did not respond to a request for comment.