Trump’s deferral of a few duties falls short for some importers

The long-awaited administration decision to defer some tariffs for some importers drew a lukewarm response from business groups, in part because the action itself is so limited.

The decision, announced Sunday, will allow importers who can document a significant financial hardship to defer payment of duties, tariffs and fees for 90 days, but it covers only products imported between March 1 and April 30. The president cited the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason for the executive order.

The National Retail Federation welcomed the action but also said that it had hoped for more.

“NRF has pressed for duty deferral for all duties, including those for trade remedies,” Mary McGinty, vice president for communications, said in an e-mail. “While we appreciate this limited duty deferral, we hope the Administration will continue to evaluate and expand all options to help companies that are facing serious liquidity issues at this time.”

Technology importers also are looking for greater relief.