The price tag at the Caves Valley Golf Club in Maryland, which bills itself as focused “solely on golf and golfer’s needs”: More than $102,000.

Spring training tickets and meals in Florida, where the Houston Astros, Washington Nationals, St. Louis Cardinals and Miami Marlins play their preseason games: Over $13,000.

Stays at the Condado Vanderbilt Hotel on the beach in San Juan, Puerto Rico: Nearly $17,000. Additional sightseeing, boating and fishing on the island territory: $11,000.

These are some of the ways Rep. K. Michael Conaway has spent $285,000 since 2011 from his leadership political action committee, Conservative Opportunities for a New America PAC, according to disclosures with the Federal Election Commission.

And the Texas Republican, first elected to Congress in 2004, is not alone in using leadership PAC money for luxuries that ethics experts consider questionable. Added together, he and six House colleagues — who span the political spectrum — spent nearly $800,000 over the past 11 years on elaborate expenditures, a review by CQ Roll Call found.