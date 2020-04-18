Deal ‘very close’ on more coronavirus aid

Congressional leaders and the White House moved toward agreement late Saturday on a potential $500 billion package of funding for additional small-business loans and money for hospitals and virus testing, sources familiar with the talks said.

Negotiators were still going back and forth and hadn't yet locked down an agreement, in part because Democrats continued to press for up to $150 billion in additional aid to state and local governments experiencing steep budget shortfalls as a result of the economic shutdown.

Republicans strongly resisted more for states and localities on top of the $150 billion already included in last month's roughly $2 trillion aid package, however, according to sources who weren't authorized to discuss ongoing negotiations.

Nonetheless, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said in a pre-taped interview set to air Sunday on ABC's "This Week" that a deal was near. "We're close ... we have common ground," she said, without going into specifics. "I think we're very close to agreement."

Even absent the state and local aid, the package under consideration could be roughly double the $251 billion in additional funding for a small-business loan program, aimed at avoiding layoffs, that the White House requested earlier this month.