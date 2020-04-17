Flashback Friday: The final flight of Space Shuttle Discovery
A look back into the CQ Roll Call photo archives
By Bill ClarkPosted April 17, 2020 at 1:46pm
The entire CQ Roll Call photo staff mobilized eight years ago Friday to capture the Space Shuttle Discovery’s flight over Washington and the U.S. Capitol. The flight originated from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, with a final destination of the Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center, a part of Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum, in Virginia. Here are a few photos from that memorable day.