Home is where the office is: Inside our reporters’ workspaces
Heard on the Hill’s Work-from-Home Diaries
By Kathryn Lyons and Thomas McKinlessPosted April 16, 2020 at 11:52am
We asked CQ Roll Call reporters — more used to chasing lawmakers down the hallways of the Capitol than working the phones from home — how they’re coping with the new reality.
From dressing up their houses for Zoom calls, to singing The Killers to wash their hands and trying to stay sane while stuck at home, we’re all adapting to our new workspaces.