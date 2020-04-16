At the Races: Pandemic politicking

Welcome to At the Races! Each week we’ll bring you news and analysis from the CQ Roll Call team that will keep you informed about the 2020 election. Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? They can subscribe here.

The country might still be shut down, but campaigns this week are finding it’s not so hard to message during a global pandemic after all.

After several weeks of relative quiet from both sides, our inboxes have been flooded lately with emails from Democrats calling for a special Affordable Care Act enrollment period, Medicaid expansion and increased access to prescription drugs. Democrats saw health care as a winning issue even before the coronavirus pandemic, and they appear to be doubling down.

In Illinois’ 13th District, for example, Democrat Betsy Dirksen Londrigan said in a tweet last week that her opponent, GOP Rep. Rodney Davis, should ask the Trump administration to open special ACA enrollment periods so people won’t have to face the virus without insurance. Instead, she charged, Davis had refused “to prioritize people over politics.”

For his part, Davis said he hadn’t heard from anyone on the matter “except my opponent,” according to a report in the local Belleville News-Democrat.