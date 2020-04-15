Labor officials see uneven progress on jobless benefits

Labor Department officials reported progress by state agencies in paying newly authorized unemployment benefits at a press call on Wednesday, but they also acknowledged wide gaps in state implementation that have delayed payments.

Officials said that 29 states are now paying the 13 weeks of extended benefits authorized by the third economic rescue package, or the additional $600 weekly benefit, or both. Congress enacted the benefits to contain the economic damage of the COVID-19 pandemic as businesses closed amid health officials’ efforts to reduce social contact.

Yet the Labor officials also reported correcting states that have been insisting that workers who don’t qualify for regular unemployment first must apply and be denied, before applying for expanded benefits aimed at workers who fall outside traditional eligibility.

“We learned of that and we explicitly told the states that they should not require that futile initial step,” said a senior department official, who couldn't be named under the ground rules for the call. “The requirement is merely that they are ineligible for traditional UI [unemployment insurance], not that they have gone through the full application process and been denied.”