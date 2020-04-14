This senator wants to make sure Trump can’t #FireFauci

Sen. Edward J. Markey wants to make sure President Donald Trump cannot fire National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci without a good reason.

Trump retweeted a social media post over the weekend with the hashtag “#FireFauci,” leading some to express concerns that the president is so unhappy with Fauci he would fire him in the middle of a global pandemic. The law allows the president to fire directors of the national research institutes for any reason, and the Massachusetts Democrat is proposing a new bill to change that.

[These Democrats want automatic triggers to keep coronavirus relief flowing]

Fauci has come under fire by Trump’s allies and the conservative media in recent days for public statements that appeared to contradict the president and how he has handled the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a CNN interview, Fauci appeared to say that efforts to mitigate the coronavirus pandemic as it began spreading in the United States could have saved American lives, but clarified at a Monday press conference. Fauci said he was answering a “hypothetical” question, but it “was taken as a way that maybe somehow something was at fault here.”