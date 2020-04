The Humane Rescue Alliance operates the Pet Pantry program to support Washington residents who are in need of free pet food. Senior staff photographer Tom Williams gives us a glimpse of how the program is helping to keep area pets fed in the age of coronavirus.

A sign advises pet owners to maintain social distance while waiting to pick up their pet food. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Ace sniffs a bag of dog food as Lisa Damiano pets her. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Shak Brown, left, and Sharon Wheeler prepare to give out pet supplies. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)