Fund managers maneuver to get federal aid on payrolls

Private equity- and venture capital-backed small businesses have had a tough time accessing a massive new aid program enacted last month to help them through the COVID-19 pandemic, given regulators’ concerns that the firms’ overall portfolio of companies might be anything but small.

But the two investor groups are taking slightly different tacks, as private equity appears to be counting on Congress to deliver changes in the next economic rescue bill, while venture capitalists say the Small Business Administration can make the rules more workable.

At issue is a business’s ability to tap into the $349 billion Paycheck Protection Program run through the SBA, a cornerstone of the $2.3 trillion coronavirus package.

Small businesses can get short-term loans through private lenders to stay afloat while contagion countermeasures shutter most of the economy. If borrowers use the money to cover payroll and other fixed costs, they won’t have to pay it back.

The problem for small businesses whose owners include private equity or venture capital funds is that they may be deemed part of a larger company, an affiliation which can put them above the 500-employee threshold that defines a small business.