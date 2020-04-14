EPA won’t tighten rule for emissions tied to respiratory illness

EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler said Tuesday the agency would retain but not strengthen air standards for soot pollution, which is linked to tens of thousands of early deaths and heart and lung conditions.

The agency will leave in place the 2012 regulation on particulate matter — technically called PM2.5 — overriding recommendations from nonpartisan EPA officials and independent health experts. Agency experts found in 2019 that regulation “needs strengthening to prevent a substantial number of premature deaths.”

Industry groups like the American Petroleum Institute and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce have widely opposed tightening the soot rules. Wheeler told reporters repeatedly he believes the science on particulates, which are fractions of the width of human hair and can lodge in lungs, is not clear.

“I'm saying that there's still a lot of uncertainties and that we believe that the current level that was set by the Obama administration is protective of public health,” Wheeler said. “We believe that this threshold is protective based on the scientific data that we have.”

[EPA urged to heed warning in study of pollution and COVID-19]