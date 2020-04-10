Treasury followed procedure in denying Trump tax returns

Treasury Department officials acted within normal guidelines when they blocked House Ways and Means Chairman Richard E. Neal’s requests to obtain President Donald Trump’s tax returns, according to a Treasury Office of Inspector General inquiry released Friday.

"The core of our inquiry is that the Department processed the request properly, that it sought legal guidance from the Department of Justice's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), determined that it was bound by that office's advice, and based on that advice determined not to provide the returns and tax information sought,” Treasury Inspector General Rich Delmar wrote.

Delmar wrote in his Friday letter to Neal, D-Mass., and Ways and Means committee ranking member Kevin Brady, R-Texas, that it's not the role of the inspector general to provide an opinion on the Justice Department's legal analysis or conclusions.

Neal first requested six years of Trump’s tax returns and six years of tax returns from eight Trump companies on April 3, 2019. Neal referenced Sec. 6103 of the Internal Revenue Code, which states that upon written request from the chairs of either Ways and Means of the Senate Finance Committee that “the [Treasury] Secretary shall furnish such committee with any return or return information specified.”

In an exchange of letters, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin argued that Neal’s requests for Trump’s tax returns were driven by politics and that court rulings had held that Congress’ “information demands must reasonably serve a legitimate legislative purpose.”