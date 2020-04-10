Institute sees Congress, Fed actions driving fast recovery

Economists at a Washington think tank are forecasting a sharp downturn because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but then a rapid recovery largely on the strength of "enormous" spending provided by federal economic recovery packages and adroit management by the Federal Reserve.

Citing an "unprecedented expansion of fiscal policy," Karen Dynan, a former Treasury and Federal Reserve economist, predicted on Friday that U.S. growth will decline by 8 percent in 2020 under the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic but then rebound strongly in 2021 with growth of 10.2 percent.

Dynan, now at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, also credited the Federal Reserve and other central banks with rapid, effective intervention to provide liquidity to the financial sector via asset purchases and swap lines, as well as other actions to free up lending channels that slowed dangerously.

"As a result, we're going to avoid the kind of financial crisis that we had a dozen years ago, that might have cast this long shadow in terms of depressed economic activity," Dynan said. "That's been very heartening."

Dynan, speaking at the Institute's global economic prospects event, cited the rapid impact of "very aggressive" fiscal policy, with more than $2 trillion in relief to the health care sector, states, households and businesses that should impact the economy very quickly.